US Senate Panel to Hold Hearings on Ex-Trump Aide Flynn in Early June - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Senate Judicial Committee (SJC) will start holding a series of hearings into the accusations and conviction of former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) chief and National Security Adviser Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, its chairman Senator Lindsay Graham said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Judiciary Committee will begin holding multiple, in-depth congressional hearings regarding all things related to Crossfire Hurricane starting in early June," Graham said.

"Our first phase will deal with the government's decision to dismiss the Flynn case."

The committee would conduct an in-depth analysis of the alleged unmasking requests made by Obama administration officials against Flynn, Graham explained.

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in Federal court to making false statements to the FBI. However, earlier this month, the Justice Department announced that it was dropping all charges against Flynn. A federal judge has now put that move on hold.