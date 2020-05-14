UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Panel To Hold Hearings On Ex-Trump Aide Flynn In Early June - Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Senate Panel to Hold Hearings on Ex-Trump Aide Flynn in Early June - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Senate Judicial Committee (SJC) will start holding a series of hearings into the accusations and conviction of former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) chief and National Security Adviser Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, its chairman Senator Lindsay Graham said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Judiciary Committee will begin holding multiple, in-depth congressional hearings regarding all things related to Crossfire Hurricane starting in early June," Graham said.

"Our first phase will deal with the government's decision to dismiss the Flynn case."

The committee would conduct an in-depth analysis of the alleged unmasking requests made by Obama administration officials against Flynn, Graham explained.

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in Federal court to making false statements to the FBI. However, earlier this month, the Justice Department announced that it was dropping all charges against Flynn. A federal judge has now put that move on hold.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama June December FBI 2017 All Government Court

Recent Stories

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

2 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

32 minutes ago

MOHR took historical initiatives for child protect ..

2 minutes ago

Over 52000 wheat bags seized in raids on flour mil ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting held to review arrangements for dengue

2 minutes ago

CCPO Lahore reviews security arrangements on Youme ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.