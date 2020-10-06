US Senate Panel to Start Nomination Hearing for US Supreme Court Pick Barrett October 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The US Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the nomination hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 12, a notice revealed on Monday.

"The Senate Committee on the Judiciary has scheduled a hearing on the nomination of the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States to begin Monday, October 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.

m. and continue through Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building," the notice said.