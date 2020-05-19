US Senate Panel to Vote June 4 to Subpoena Officials in Handling of Russia Probe - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The US Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on June 4 to authorize subpoenas related to oversight of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, Chairman Lindsey Graham's office said in a press release.

"Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham today announced that the Committee would debate and vote on a subpoena authorization related to the FISA abuse investigation and oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," the release said on Monday. "The Committee is expected to vote on the subpoena authorization at its June 4, 2020 executive business meeting."

The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was a counterintelligence probe conducted by the FBI in 2016 to reveal whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government leading up to the 2016 elections. The FBI's investigation was eventually taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Graham's subpoena seeks to obtain witness testimonies, documents and other materials connected to the Crossfire Hurricane probe.

The senator is seeking to get testimony from more than 50 current and former US officials including former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, among others.

On May 14, Graham said the Senate Judicial Committee will start holding a series of hearings into the accusations and conviction of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The committee will conduct an in-depth review of the alleged unmasking requests made by Obama administration officials against Flynn.

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in Federal court to making false statements to the FBI. However, earlier this month, the Justice Department announced that it was dropping all charges against Flynn. A federal judge has now put that move on hold.