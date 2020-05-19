UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Panel To Vote June 4 To Subpoena Officials In Handling Of Russia Probe - Chair

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

US Senate Panel to Vote June 4 to Subpoena Officials in Handling of Russia Probe - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The US Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on June 4 to authorize subpoenas related to oversight of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, Chairman Lindsey Graham's office said in a press release.

"Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham today announced that the Committee would debate and vote on a subpoena authorization related to the FISA abuse investigation and oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," the release said on Monday. "The Committee is expected to vote on the subpoena authorization at its June 4, 2020 executive business meeting."

The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was a counterintelligence probe conducted by the FBI in 2016 to reveal whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government leading up to the 2016 elections. The FBI's investigation was eventually taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Graham's subpoena seeks to obtain witness testimonies, documents and other materials connected to the Crossfire Hurricane probe.

The senator is seeking to get testimony from more than 50 current and former US officials including former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, among others.

On May 14, Graham said the Senate Judicial Committee will start holding a series of hearings into the accusations and conviction of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The committee will conduct an in-depth review of the alleged unmasking requests made by Obama administration officials against Flynn.

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in Federal court to making false statements to the FBI. However, earlier this month, the Justice Department announced that it was dropping all charges against Flynn. A federal judge has now put that move on hold.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama Business Russia Vote CIA Trump May June December FBI 2017 2016 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

2 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 8 m ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 9,577; 832 new cases i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.