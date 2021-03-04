(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Friday voted in support of President Joe Biden's nominee for Interior Secretary - Deb Haaland, Committee Chairman Joe Machin said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Friday voted in support of President Joe Biden's nominee for Interior Secretary - Deb Haaland, Committee Chairman Joe Machin said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a business meeting to consider the pending nomination of U.S. Representative Debra Haaland (D-NM) to be the Secretary of the Interior. ... she passed out of Committee by a recorded vote of 11-9," the release said.

Manchin pointed out in the release that he does not personally agree with some of Haaland's previous statements and policy stances, but will serve Biden's agenda as Interior Secretary.

"And, as a former Governor, I understand the importance of having one's own team in place. It is especially important that President Biden has the department heads he wants, since they make up his Cabinet," he said.

Manchin underscored that he supports Haaland's nomination and anticipates working with her "to protect our public lands and ensure the responsible use of all our natural resources in a bipartisan manner."