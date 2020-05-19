UrduPoint.com
US Senate Panel Votes In Favor Of Congressman Ratcliffe As Next Intelligence Director

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:33 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The US Senate Intelligence Committee voted on Tuesday morning 8-7 along party lines in favor of John Ratcliffe becoming the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and paved the way for a vote on his nomination by the full Senate.

"As soon as possible, the full Senate will vote on Mr. Ratcliffe's nomination. The President will have a Senate-confirmed DNI who can pursue the vital national security work of our tireless Intelligence Community, while also ensuring the Intelligence Community stays out of politics and out of the papers," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said after the vote.

Tuesday's vote took place during a closed-door session.

US President Donald Trump nominated Ratcliffe last summer, but the nominee initially decided to remain in Congress after several Democrats accused him of being a political loyalist with no relevant experience and one who padded his resume, before re-entering the nomination process.

