US Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Senate parliamentarian rejected a second attempt by Democrats to include a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States in a budget reconciliation bill that can pass with no Republican votes, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

Democrats revised a plan nixed by parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough earlier this month by changing the eligibility date from 1972 to 2010, thereby reducing the number of undocumented immigrants who would be eligible for permanent residency from 8 million to 6.7 million, the report said.

But MacDonough told Democrats that the second plan was a non-starter, according to a copy of the guidance obtained by newspaper.

Changing the registry date is a "weighty policy change and our analysis of this issue is thus largely the same" as Democrats' previous proposal, MacDonough told Democrats in her guidance.

Legal US permanent residents are eligible to apply for citizenship after a waiting period.

Meanwhile, Democrats are pursuing other back-up plans with the Senate referee, an unnamed source familiar with the strategy said in the report.

