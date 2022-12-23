US Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill With $45 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The US Senate passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Thursday to fund the government in fiscal year 2023 and avoid a shutdown before Congress breaks for the winter holidays.

Senators passed the 4,155-page bill in a vote of 68-29, sending the bill to the House of Representatives for consideration.

It was the Senate's final vote of the 117th Congress.

The omnibus authorizes approximately $1.7 trillion in spending for 2023, including $858 billion in defense funding, as well as $45 billion in Ukrainian military aid. Senators also included a measure allowing seized Russian funds to be transferred for use by Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden must sign the bill by Friday to avoid a government shutdown.