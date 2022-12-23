UrduPoint.com

US Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill With $45 Billion In New Ukraine Military Aid

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill With $45 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The US Senate passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Thursday to fund the government in fiscal year 2023 and avoid a shutdown before Congress breaks for the winter holidays.

Senators passed the 4,155-page bill in a vote of 68-29, sending the bill to the House of Representatives for consideration.

It was the Senate's final vote of the 117th Congress.

 The omnibus authorizes approximately $1.7 trillion in spending for 2023, including $858 billion in defense funding, as well as $45 billion in Ukrainian military aid. Senators also included a measure allowing seized Russian funds to be transferred for use by Ukraine.

 US President Joe Biden must sign the bill by Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Russia Vote Holidays Congress Government Billion

Recent Stories

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

19 minutes ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

20 minutes ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

20 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

20 minutes ago
 Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Suppli ..

Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Supplies - Russian Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago
 US Senate Approves Omnibus Amendment Allowing Tran ..

US Senate Approves Omnibus Amendment Allowing Transfer of Seized Russian Funds t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.