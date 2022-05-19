UrduPoint.com

US Senate Passes $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill 86-11, Sending Measure To Biden For Finalization

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 10:47 PM

US Senate Passes $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill 86-11, Sending Measure to Biden for Finalization

The US Senate on Thursday passed a $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sending the legislation to the White House to be signed by President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The US Senate on Thursday passed a $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sending the legislation to the White House to be signed by President Joe Biden.

Senate lawmakers passed the bill in a vote of 86-11, with the opposition coming from Republican Senators including Rand Paul and Josh Hawley, who expressed concerns about the legislation's potential impact on the US economy and other domestic priorities.

The House passed the legislation earlier in May in a vote of 368-57.

The legislation authorizes roughly $20 billion for the Defense Department to spend on security assistance for Ukraine, including the provision of military equipment.

The bill would also provide almost $9 billion in economic assistance, over $4 billion in humanitarian aid and another $4 billion in foreign military financing through the State Department.

Last week, Paul delayed attempts to fast-track the bill, citing concerns about spending billions of Dollars on Ukraine amid rising inflation and disrupted supply chains at home. Paul also attempted to insert oversight authorities into the legislation to keep track of the funding and weapons being sent to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Vote White House May From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

China Calls on EU, NATO to Conduct Comprehensive D ..

China Calls on EU, NATO to Conduct Comprehensive Dialogue With Russia - Foreign ..

49 seconds ago
 PIA to start direct flight operation to Damascus

PIA to start direct flight operation to Damascus

50 seconds ago
 Court dismisses application for age determination ..

Court dismisses application for age determination of Dua Zehra

52 seconds ago
 ASI suspended on corruption charges

ASI suspended on corruption charges

53 seconds ago
 Railways DS Lahore visits Wazirabad-Sialkot-Narowa ..

Railways DS Lahore visits Wazirabad-Sialkot-Narowal section

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to further deepen Pak-China all-wea ..

Govt committed to further deepen Pak-China all-weather cooperative partnership: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.