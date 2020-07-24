UrduPoint.com
US Senate Passes $731Bln Defense Policy Bill For 2021, Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Senate Passes $731Bln Defense Policy Bill for 2021, Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the defense spending bill for fiscal year 2021, which includes Nord Stream 2 sanctions.

The Senate's 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed with a vote of 86-14.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a $740.5 billion defense spending bill, which also includes Nord Stream 2 related sanctions. Senate and House appointees will reconcile the two bills through a conference process. After they agree on a reconciled bill, both the House and Senate will vote on it before President Donald Trump can either veto it or sign it into law.

