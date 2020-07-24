US Senate Passes $731Bln Defense Policy Bill for 2021, Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the defense spending bill for fiscal year 2021 that includes provisions for sanctions for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

The Senate's 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed with in a 86-14 vote.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a $740.5 billion defense spending bill, which also includes Nord Stream 2-related sanctions. Senate and House appointees will reconcile the two bills through a conference process. After they agree on a reconciled bill, both the House and Senate will vote on it before President Donald Trump can sign it into law or veto it.

The Senate version of the bill includes additional funding for missile defense and hypersonic weapons development. It also includes measures to change the Names of bases named after Confederate leaders.

The Office of Management and Budget said earlier this week that President Donald Trump would veto the House version of the spending bill because it opposes a provision to rename bases named after Confederate leaders.