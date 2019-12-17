UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Passes $738Bln Defense Spending Bill That Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

US Senate Passes $738Bln Defense Spending Bill That Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The United States Senate on Tuesday passed a $738 billion defense bill that includes sanctions against Nord Stream 2, Turkey and Syria along with a range of other measures.

The Senate voted 86-8 in favor of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will now be forwarded to US President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law.

The legislation calls for mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream and bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia. The bill also sanctions Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems and prohibits the transfer of F-35 jets to the country.

Also included in the bill is a provision to impose sanctions on Syrian government troops for alleged war crimes committed during the country's civil conflict.

Related Topics

Senate Syria Russia Turkey Trump Nord United States 2020 Government Billion

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

42 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

42 minutes ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

18 minutes ago

Karachi Traffic police challan 9579 vehicles

18 minutes ago

Arteta to travel with Man City for cup tie despite ..

18 minutes ago

Better working relationship among institutions imp ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.