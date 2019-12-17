US Senate Passes $738Bln Defense Spending Bill That Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The United States Senate on Tuesday passed a $738 billion defense bill that includes sanctions against Nord Stream 2, Turkey and Syria along with a range of other measures.

The Senate voted 86-8 in favor of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will now be forwarded to US President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law.

The legislation calls for mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream and bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia. The bill also sanctions Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems and prohibits the transfer of F-35 jets to the country.

Also included in the bill is a provision to impose sanctions on Syrian government troops for alleged war crimes committed during the country's civil conflict.