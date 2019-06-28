US Senate Passes $750Bln Defense Spending Bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The US Senate on Thursday passed a $750 billion defense spending bill that includes $3.6 billion to replenish funds used for the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border.

The Senate passed the bill, officially called the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), in an 86-8 vote.

The bill includes a base budget of $642.5 billion for the Pentagon and $23.3 billion for the Department of Energy's national security programs.

The NDAA also includes a ban on the sale of F-35 aircraft to Turkey should Ankara go through with its planned purchase of the Russian S-400 air and missile defense system.

The bill further allocates $300 billion in security aid for Ukraine.

Even though the bill has already passed, the Senate will vote on an amendment to the defense bill on Friday morning. The amendment, brought forward by Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Tom Udall, would block President Donald Trump from using any funding to carry out any military action against Iran unless he receives congressional approval.

Should the amendment pass, it will be added to the bill retroactively, according to media reports.

The Senate bill still needs to be reconciled with the House, which plans to take up its version of the NDAA in July.