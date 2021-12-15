US Senate Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends to Biden for Signature

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The US Senate on Wednesday passed the final version of the $768 billion defense spending bill for 2022 and now sends it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

The Senate passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a 89-10 vote.

The NDAA does not include sanctions against Russian sovereign debt or sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite attempts by lawmakers to add them to the legislation amid rising tensions with Moscow over the buildup of forces near Ukraine.

The budget earmarks $7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region, with initiatives to address challenges from China such as alleged risks to supply chains for critical defense systems.

The defense spending bill also includes $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative and $300 million in security aid for Ukraine.

The legislation would also require biennial reporting on alleged Russian influence operations and campaigns targeting American military alliances.