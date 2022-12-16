UrduPoint.com

US Senate Passes $850Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sending Legislation To Biden's Desk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 05:40 AM

US Senate Passes $850Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sending Legislation to Biden's Desk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The US Senate passed a defense spending bill for 2023 valued at nearly $850 billion, including $10 billion in security aid for Taiwan and $800 million for Ukraine.

Senators overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday, with sending the bill to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The vote count was at 84-10 with just a few votes remaining to be recorded.

Lawmakers included the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act in the NDAA, which would authorize up to $10 billion in security assistance to modernize Taiwan's security capabilities. The legislation also includes $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative - $500 million more than requested by Biden for Ukraine.

The NDAA also includes a number of other measures, including repealing the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, raising military pay and imposing restrictions on engagement with Russia.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Russia Vote Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

5 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

6 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

6 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

6 hours ago
 France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water trea ..

France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water treatment Project

6 hours ago
 Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: ..

Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: Musadik

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.