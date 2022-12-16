(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The US Senate passed a defense spending bill for 2023 valued at nearly $850 billion, including $10 billion in security aid for Taiwan and $800 million for Ukraine.

Senators overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday, with sending the bill to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The vote count was at 84-10 with just a few votes remaining to be recorded.

Lawmakers included the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act in the NDAA, which would authorize up to $10 billion in security assistance to modernize Taiwan's security capabilities. The legislation also includes $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative - $500 million more than requested by Biden for Ukraine.

The NDAA also includes a number of other measures, including repealing the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, raising military pay and imposing restrictions on engagement with Russia.