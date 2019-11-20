US Senate Passes Ban on Munitions to Hong Kong Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The US Senate unanimously approved two measures to support democracy in Hong Kong and to prevent the sale of some equipment described as munitions to the Hong Kong police force.

"By unanimous consent, Senate has passed S.1838, affirming US support of democracy in Hong Kong, and S. 2710, banning the export of certain munitions to the Hong Kong police," the Senate's press gallery said after the vote on Tuesday.

Both measures were approved on voice votes and will now be combined with similar measures approved by the House of Representatives, the other chamber of Congress in a reconciliation conference.

That measure will then go to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, if passed into and signed into law will demand sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials identified by the US government as carrying out alleged human rights abuses.

It would also make the favorable US trade status granted to Hong Kong subject to an annual policy review.