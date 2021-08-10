UrduPoint.com

US Senate Passes Biden's Massive Infrastructure Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:57 PM

The US Senate on Tuesday approved the colossal $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan backed by President Joe Biden, a huge win for the Democratic president

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The US Senate on Tuesday approved the colossal $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan backed by President Joe Biden, a huge win for the Democratic president.

The package described by the White House as "historic" only needed a simple majority to pass, and received the rare backing of several Republicans.

The measure now goes to the House of Representatives for final approval, where its future is more uncertain as tensions have emerged within the Democratic party, which holds a narrow majority.

