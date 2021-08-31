US Senate Passes Bill for Emergency Assistance to Americans Returning From Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday passed a bill providing emergency repatriation assistance to Americans returning from Afghanistan.

The bill was passed by unanimous consent and US Vice President Kamala Harris presided during the Senate session.

Since the beginning of the evacuation operation from Afghanistan following the Taliban taking over power on August 15, the US government have transported between 5,500 and 6,000 American citizens out of the war-torn country.

Earlier on Tuesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration is committed to getting the remaining Americans out of Afghanistan via diplomatic channels.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that more than 100 Americans still remain in Afghanistan after the United States completed its full withdrawal from the country. Some media reports have suggested the number of Americans in Afghanistan who did not succeed to reach the Kabul airport to be evacuated is about one thousand.