US Senate Passes Bill Repealing Rule Allowing Climate Consideration In Retirement Funds

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 03:10 AM

US Senate Passes Bill Repealing Rule Allowing Climate Consideration in Retirement Funds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The US Senate passed legislation opposing a Biden administration rule allowing retirement plan managers to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors in investment decisions.

Senators on Wednesday passed the resolution repealing the rule in a vote of 50-46, sending the bill to Biden's desk for approval. The House passed the bill earlier this week in a vote of 216-204.

US President Joe Biden plans to veto the legislation, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"The Biden Administration wants to let money managers use Americans' retirement savings to push left-wing political causes while decreasing the return on investment for workers.

Yet another Democrat attack on families' finances," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on the measure.

The resolution expresses disapproval of the rule and declares it "shall have no force or effect."

Two out of three Americans' retirement plans could have their savings moved into ESG funds without their consent, according to Senate Republicans.

The resolution also received support from Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Jon Tester.

