US Senate Passes Bill Requiring Biden Declassify Intel on Wuhan Lab

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The US Senate has passed a bill requiring that the Biden administration declassify intelligence about any alleged potential links between China's Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

"Tonight (on Wednesday) the United States Senate unanimously passed US Senator Josh Hawley's (R-Mo.) bill, the COVID Origins Act of 2023, to require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origins of the Covid pandemic," Hawley's office said in the release.

The bill was co-sponsored by Senators Mike Braun, Mike Lee, Roger Marshall, and Rick Scott. Senators Hawley and Braun previously introduced the COVID Origins Act of 2021.

US intelligence agencies remain divided over whether the COVID-19 pandemic was sparked by an unintended leak from the Wuhan lab in 2019.

In a Fox news interview aired on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the novel coronavirus most likely originated from a potential mishap at a lab in Wuhan, China.