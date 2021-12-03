UrduPoint.com

US Senate Passes Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The US Senate has passed a bill to fund the government through February 18 and avoid a shutdown.

The Senate passed the continuing resolution in a 69-28 vote on Thursday evening.

The bill now heads to the White House to be signed by President Joe Biden.

The House of Representatives earlier in the day passed the continuing resolution in a vote of 221 to 212, with all but one Republican voting against its passage.

More Stories From World

