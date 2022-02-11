US Senate Passes Bill to End Forced Arbitration in Sexual Assault, Harassment Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The US Senate passed a bill Thursday that gives victims of sexual assault and/or harassment other options to hold those preying on them accountable and responsible.

The bill, entitled Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, was passed by a voice vote, the Senate Press Gallery said.

"(This) will give survivors their day in court, allow them to discuss their cases publicly and end the days of institutional protection for harassers," Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the bill's lead authors, said on the Senate floor. "It will help us fix a broken system that protects perpetrators and corporations and end the days of silencing survivors."

Earlier this week, the US House voted 335-97 to pass the bill. According to the bill summary, the measure voids any forced arbitration clauses in the case of sexual assault and harassment. Survivors will now have the freedom to make a claim in court, discuss their case publicly, or pursue other legal remedies.

The bill also seeks to eliminate institutional protection for harassers and abusers and give survivors the chance to pursue justice.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the bill, for the first time, would ensure that survivors of sexual harassment and assault have the option available to them of suing their abusers in state, tribal or Federal court.

And no longer will those men accused of harassment or sexual assault be allowed to move on to new jobs without having to reveal publicly that claims had ever been filed against them, she said.

Pelosi also said the bill will void agreements that are prohibiting more than 60 million workers and consumers who have been denied the freedom to pursue recourse for sexual assault and harassment by nursing home contracts, property leases and other legal agreements.