UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Passes Bill To Extend Federal Funding Through December 11, Avert Gov't Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Senate Passes Bill to Extend Federal Funding Through December 11, Avert Gov't Shutdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US Senate has passed legislation to extend Federal funding through December 11 to avoid a government shutdown.

The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday in a 84-10 vote. The measure will now head to the US President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

Federal funding for the US government is set to expire at midnight. The last government shutdown, albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Trump January December 2018 2019 Government

Recent Stories

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

1 hour ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

4 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

4 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

4 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

3 hours ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.