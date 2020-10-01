WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US Senate has passed legislation to extend Federal funding through December 11 to avoid a government shutdown.

The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday in a 84-10 vote. The measure will now head to the US President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

Federal funding for the US government is set to expire at midnight. The last government shutdown, albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.