US Senate Passes Bill To Fund Federal Government Through December 3

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The US Senate on Thursday passed a bill that will provide funding for the Federal government until December 3 to prevent it from shutting down tonight at midnight.

Senators voted 65-35 to pass the US House resolution 5305 dubbed Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.

The bill also includes financial backing for the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and support for thousands of Afghan evacuees who fled their country following the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August.

