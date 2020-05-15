US Senate Passes Bill to Reauthorize Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The US Senate passed legislation on Thursday to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) through December 2023.

The USA Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2020 passed in a 80-16 vote and will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration after an amendment was added to the bill.

On Wednesday, the Senate attached an amendment to enhance legal protections for people under surveillance of the US Federal government.

The FISA authorities had expired on March 15.

In December, a Justice Department Inspector General report identified numerous purposeful mistakes and omissions made by the FBI in FISA applications to wiretap Trump campaign aide Carter Page and others in 2016.