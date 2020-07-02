UrduPoint.com
US Senate Passes Bill To Sanction Chinese Individuals, Banks Over Hong Kong Security Law

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

US Senate Passes Bill to Sanction Chinese Individuals, Banks Over Hong Kong Security Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The US Senate on Thursday passed legislation by unanimous consent to sanction Chinese banks and individuals over the new Hong Kong security law.

The measure now heads to President Donald Trump's desk to be either vetoed or signed into law.

"The United States must stand with the people of Hong Kong and that's what this bill says. This bill says we stand with the people of Hong Kong," Senator Chris Van Hollen, one of the leading sponsors of the legislation, said ahead of the vote.

More Stories From World

