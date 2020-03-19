US Senate Passes Coronavirus Economic Relief Bill, Heads to Trump for Signature

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The US Senate on Wednesday approved a multibillion-dollar House-passed coronavirus economic relief bill.

The 60-vote minimum was reached, as voting continues. The bill will then head to US President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

The bill provides free testing, insurance, and paid leave for infected or quarantined people. The legislation is expected to include at least $100 billion worth of relief, according to Politico.