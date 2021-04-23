UrduPoint.com
US Senate Passes COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Umer Jamshaid Fri 23rd April 2021

US Senate Passes COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The US senate has passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act by a vote of 94-1, with Senator Josh Hawley being the lone dissenting vote.

The bill describes what it terms COVID-19-related hate crimes as those motivated by the victim's perceived ethnicity and the actual or perceived relationship to the spread of the coronavirus of any person because of that characteristic.

The sponsors of the bill have said the measure is designed to address instances of attacks primarily against Asian-Americans by expediting the review of COVID-19-related hate crimes within the Justice Department.

