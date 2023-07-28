US Senate Passes Defense Budget Bill by Wide Margin, Sets Up Showdown With House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The US Senate passed the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes approximately $886 billion in defense-related funding and outlines policies for its spending.

The Senate passed the measure by an 86-11 tally with Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders among those voting no.

However, the vote now sets up a showdown between the Senate and the House who must negotiate a compromise deal, including provisions related to abortion access, Ukraine aide, and gender issues.