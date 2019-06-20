UrduPoint.com
US Senate Passes First Of 22 Resolutions To Block Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia, Arab Allies

Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:13 PM

US Senate Passes First of 22 Resolutions to Block Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, Arab Allies

The US Senate voted on Thursday to pass the first of 22 resolutions to block the Trump administration from executing a pending arms sale to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The US Senate voted on Thursday to pass the first of 22 resolutions to block the Trump administration from executing a pending arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

The Senate voted 53-45 to pass the resolution, setting the stage for a showdown between the White House and Congress.

Both chambers of Congress must approve the resolutions by a two-thirds supermajority to overcome a veto by President Donald Trump.

