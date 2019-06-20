US Senate Passes First of 22 Resolutions to Block Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, Arab Allies

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:13 PM
The US Senate voted on Thursday to pass the first of 22 resolutions to block the Trump administration from executing a pending arms sale to Saudi Arabia
The Senate voted 53-45 to pass the resolution, setting the stage for a showdown between the White House and Congress.
Both chambers of Congress must approve the resolutions by a two-thirds supermajority to overcome a veto by President Donald Trump.