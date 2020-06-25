UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Passes Hong Kong Autonomy Act To Hold China Accountable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Senate Passes Hong Kong Autonomy Act to Hold China Accountable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The US Senate on Thursday passed with unanimous consent the Hong Kong Autonomy Act that would require the US administration to impose sanctions on individuals and entities involved in restricting the city's autonomy.

"It's important to actually do something that shows the government of China will pay a price if it continues down this path to extinguish those freedoms of the people of Hong Kong," US Senator Chris Van Hollen said in remarks on the Senate floor.

Van Hollen said the measure would require the US administration to designate officials and banks involved in restricting Hong Kong's autonomy.

City-wide protests have sporadically taken place in Hong Kong since June 2019, with protesters demonstrating opposition to China's alleged increasing influence over the special administrative region.

The latest wave of protests was caused by a security bill specially tailored by Beijing for Hong Kong. However, the protests turned into riots with violence directed at police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism and arson.

Some Hong Kong residents have said the security legislation, which bans secessionist activities, is undermining their freedoms.

However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the bill would not affect residents' rights. Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the one country - two systems principle.

Related Topics

Senate Riots Police China Beijing Hong Kong Van Price June 2019 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan announces next step in the evolu ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi places top priority to workers&#039; rig ..

19 minutes ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

1 hour ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

2 hours ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.