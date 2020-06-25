US Senate Passes Hong Kong Autonomy Act to Hold China Accountable

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The US Senate on Thursday passed with unanimous consent the Hong Kong Autonomy Act that would require the US administration to impose sanctions on individuals and entities involved in restricting the city's autonomy.

"It's important to actually do something that shows the government of China will pay a price if it continues down this path to extinguish those freedoms of the people of Hong Kong," US Senator Chris Van Hollen said in remarks on the Senate floor.

Van Hollen said the measure would require the US administration to designate officials and banks involved in restricting Hong Kong's autonomy.

City-wide protests have sporadically taken place in Hong Kong since June 2019, with protesters demonstrating opposition to China's alleged increasing influence over the special administrative region.

The latest wave of protests was caused by a security bill specially tailored by Beijing for Hong Kong. However, the protests turned into riots with violence directed at police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism and arson.

Some Hong Kong residents have said the security legislation, which bans secessionist activities, is undermining their freedoms.

However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the bill would not affect residents' rights. Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the one country - two systems principle.