US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment To Create Tier List Of Countries By Corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 11:56 PM

The US Senate on Thursday passed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to require the creation of a tier list of foreign countries by level of corruption and consider sanctions against low-tier countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The US Senate on Thursday passed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to require the creation of a tier list of foreign countries by level of corruption and consider sanctions against low-tier countries.

Senators passed the amendment, dubbed the Combating Global Corruption Act, by voice vote.

The legislation defines three tiers of countries based on compliance with anti-corruption criteria and requires the US Secretary of State to annually publish a tiered ranking of foreign countries by corruption.

The criteria include implementation of anti-corruption government structures, enforcement of anti-corruption laws and cooperation with international anti-corruption efforts.

The legislation also requires the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Treasury Secretary, to evaluate whether Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act sanctions are warranted against persons in low-tier countries.

The amendment also specifically calls for the evaluation of sanctions against persons involved in the construction or operation of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Moreover, the legislation requires the Secretary of State to designate an anti-corruption point of contact at US diplomatic posts in any low or mid-tier country. The points of contact are responsible for promoting good governance and enhancing the ability of countries to combat corruption.

