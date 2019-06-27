US Senate Passes Own Version Of $4.6Bln Border Humanitarian Aid Bill
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The US Senate passed on Wednesday its own version of the $4.6-billion southern border humanitarian aid bill that will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Earlier, the Senate rejected a similar measure passed in the House of Representatives.
The Senate voted 84-8 to pass the measure that seeks to address the influx of migrants arriving at the US border with Mexico before funding runs out in July.