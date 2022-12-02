WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The US Senate on Thursday passed a resolution to avert a nationwide rail strike that could cost the economy billions of Dollars if not avoided, sending the measure to President Joe Biden's desk for signature.

Senators passed the resolution in a vote of 80-15, with 60 votes needed to advance it. The House passed the resolution yesterday in a vote of 290-137.

Senators rejected a concurrent resolution to guarantee seven days paid sick leave annually for rail workers as part of the labor deal. The House passed the measure, which Senator Bernie Sanders demanded a vote on, lest he attempt to block the resolution altogether.

The resolution compels a deal between rail workers and carriers to prevent a possible rail strike, which could cost the US economy $2 billion per day, according to the Association of American Railroads.