US Senate Passes Resolution To End COVID-19 National Emergency, Sends To House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The US Senate on Thursday passed a resolution to end the national emergency in place with respect to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate passed the measure with a 48-47 vote, sending it to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The White House said earlier that President Joe Biden would veto the measure.

The COVID-19 national emergency was first declared by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 and later extended by Biden.

