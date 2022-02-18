UrduPoint.com

US Senate Passes Resolution To Support Ukraine Against Possible Russian Invasion - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 08:40 AM

US Senate Passes Resolution to Support Ukraine Against Possible Russian Invasion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The US Senate has unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution in support of independent and democratic Ukraine against Russia's possible "invasion," a reporter of the C-SPAN broadcaster tweeted.

"The Senate reaffirms unwavering United States commitment to support the continuing efforts of the Government of Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity by providing political, diplomatic, and military support, including additional lethal and non-lethal security assistance to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine," the text of the resolution says.

The resolution calls on US President Joe Biden to use the tool at disposal to impose significant costs on Russia in case of an "invasion" of Ukraine to restore peace in Europe.

"Nothing in this resolution may be construed as (1) a declaration of war or an authorization for the use of military force against the Russian Federation; or (2) authorization for the introduction of the United States Armed Forces into Ukraine," the document added.

Western countries continue to allege that Russia is preparing an attack against Ukraine, citing a troop buildup on the border. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Moscow was withdrawing some of its forces from the border with Ukraine. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that some drills with Belarus had ended while others were going on as planned. The joint Russia-Belarus drills are expected to finish up on Sunday.

Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, stressing that its own security is jeopardized by NATO's increasing presence near Russian borders.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Resolution Senate Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Same Belarus United States May Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

8 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

8 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

8 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

8 hours ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

8 hours ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>