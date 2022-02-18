US Senate Passes Resolution to Support Ukraine Against Possible Russian Invasion - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The US Senate has unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution in support of independent and democratic Ukraine against Russia's possible "invasion," a reporter of the C-SPAN broadcaster tweeted.

"The Senate reaffirms unwavering United States commitment to support the continuing efforts of the Government of Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity by providing political, diplomatic, and military support, including additional lethal and non-lethal security assistance to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine," the text of the resolution says.

The resolution calls on US President Joe Biden to use the tool at disposal to impose significant costs on Russia in case of an "invasion" of Ukraine to restore peace in Europe.

"Nothing in this resolution may be construed as (1) a declaration of war or an authorization for the use of military force against the Russian Federation; or (2) authorization for the introduction of the United States Armed Forces into Ukraine," the document added.

Western countries continue to allege that Russia is preparing an attack against Ukraine, citing a troop buildup on the border. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Moscow was withdrawing some of its forces from the border with Ukraine. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that some drills with Belarus had ended while others were going on as planned. The joint Russia-Belarus drills are expected to finish up on Sunday.

Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, stressing that its own security is jeopardized by NATO's increasing presence near Russian borders.