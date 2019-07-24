UrduPoint.com
US Senate Passes September 11 Victims Compensation Bill

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The US Senate almost unanimously passed a bill to ensure continued compensation to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and their families by a vote of 97 to 2, the Senate's official web site reported.

The legislation, House Resolution 1327 is entitled "Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act," was approved by the House of Representatives last week by a margin of 402 votes to 12.

President Donald Trump, who has publicly supported the bill, is expected to sign it into law later this week, US media reports said.

The new legislation was passed after the $7 billion September 11 Victims Compensation Fund was seriously depleted and after benefit payments were cut by up to 70 percent, according to media reports.

On Friday, Congressman Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, said the bill was passed without any provisions for how it would be financed. Collins said that according to the Congressional Budget Office, it would cost $10.2 billion over the next decade alone.

