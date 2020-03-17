US Senate Passes Short-Term Reauthorization of FISA Laws That Expired Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US Senate has unanimously passed a short-term reauthorization of provisions in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that expired on Sunday.

The approved extension is for a timeframe of 77 days and now the House of Representatives must also approve the measure.

In December, a US Justice Department Inspector General report identified numerous mistakes and omissions made by the FBI in FISA applications to wiretap Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2016.

The Senate will now take up the House-passed so-called Coronavirus Bill with the FISA reauthorization bill on a delay.