UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Passes Short-Term Reauthorization Of FISA Laws That Expired Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Senate Passes Short-Term Reauthorization of FISA Laws That Expired Sunday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US Senate has unanimously passed a short-term reauthorization of provisions in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that expired on Sunday.

The approved extension is for a timeframe of 77 days and now the House of Representatives must also approve the measure.

In December, a US Justice Department Inspector General report identified numerous mistakes and omissions made by the FBI in FISA applications to wiretap Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2016.

The Senate will now take up the House-passed so-called Coronavirus Bill with the FISA reauthorization bill on a delay.

Related Topics

Senate Trump December Sunday FBI 2016 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

2 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.