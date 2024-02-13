Open Menu

US Senate Passes Ukraine Aid Bill, House Likely To Reject It

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it

The US Senate on Tuesday approved long-delayed funding for Ukraine's war effort, part of a foreign aid package that right-wing House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated his Republican-led chamber will reject

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The US Senate on Tuesday approved long-delayed funding for Ukraine's war effort, part of a foreign aid package that right-wing House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated his Republican-led chamber will reject.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been negotiating the national security measure for months, but strong opposition from likely Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump and his allies in Congress still threatens to sink it.

The $95 billion package includes funding for Israel's military and key strategic ally Taiwan, but the lion's share -- $60 billion -- would help Ukraine restock depleted ammunition supplies, weapons and other crucial needs as it enters a third year of war against Russian invasion.

The legislation, which the Senate voted on early Tuesday morning and which easily passed 70-29 with cross-party support, is the latest effort in a tortuous process to save President Joe Biden's policy of leading a Western response to the Russian attack on democratic Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Senate Israel Ukraine Russia Trump Chamber Congress From Share Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as f ..

Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts

5 minutes ago
 RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite fly ..

RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying

5 minutes ago
 CIA officers directed to accelerate operation agai ..

CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..

5 minutes ago
 Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahul ..

Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister

7 minutes ago
 7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in N ..

7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah

7 minutes ago
 CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision ..

CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..

22 minutes ago
IGP chairs police executive board meeting

IGP chairs police executive board meeting

22 minutes ago
 CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclu ..

CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot

22 minutes ago
 Experts for amending laws to harness family, socie ..

Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship

22 minutes ago
 Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System

Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System

22 minutes ago
 Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sp ..

Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..

36 minutes ago
 Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muh ..

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World