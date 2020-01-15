US Senate Plans to Begin Trump Impeachment Trial Next Tuesday - McConnell

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Senators expect to begin the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump next Tuesday, with both sides able to recommend witnesses after first hearing from House of Representatives members and Trump defenders, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

"It will come up appropriately next Tuesday, and that's when the vote would occur, that is assuming were on the trial next Tuesday, and I think that is the case," McConnell said.

The majority leader was referring to a procedure modeled on the 1997-98 impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

McConnell said all 53 Republicans continue to support the plan, in which House prosecutors and Trump defenders will present their arguments, followed by written questions from Senators, after which both sides will be allowed to propose witnesses.

"We're going to vote on that [witnesses] at the appropriate time after we listen to the arguments. Fifty-one senators will decide who to call."

McConnell added that there is "no appetite" in the 53-member Republican majority to dismiss the case at the outset - as some lawmakers had earlier suggested - and that every voice from both parties will be heard before the trial ends.

The US Constitution requires a two-thirds majority - 67 votes - in the Senate to convict and remove from office an impeached president.