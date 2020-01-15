UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Plans To Begin Trump Impeachment Trial Next Tuesday - McConnell

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Senate Plans to Begin Trump Impeachment Trial Next Tuesday - McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Senators expect to begin the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump next Tuesday, with both sides able to recommend witnesses after first hearing from House of Representatives members and Trump defenders, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

"It will come up appropriately next Tuesday, and that's when the vote would occur, that is assuming were on the trial next Tuesday, and I think that is the case," McConnell said.

The majority leader was referring to a procedure modeled on the 1997-98 impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

McConnell said all 53 Republicans continue to support the plan, in which House prosecutors and Trump defenders will present their arguments, followed by written questions from Senators, after which both sides will be allowed to propose witnesses.

"We're going to vote on that [witnesses] at the appropriate time after we listen to the arguments. Fifty-one senators will decide who to call."

McConnell added that there is "no appetite" in the 53-member Republican majority to dismiss the case at the outset - as some lawmakers had earlier suggested - and that every voice from both parties will be heard before the trial ends.

The US Constitution requires a two-thirds majority - 67 votes - in the Senate to convict and remove from office an impeached president.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Vote Trump All From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

2 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

2 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

2 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.