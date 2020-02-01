UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Prepares To Conclude Impeachment Trial In 'Coming Days' - Majority Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:50 AM

US Senate Prepares to Conclude Impeachment Trial in 'Coming Days' - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) US Republican senators said they expect to conclude the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in coming days with some hoping for a verdict on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Senate voted 51-49 to not allow additional witnesses in the trial.

"Senators will now confer among ourselves, with the House Managers, and with the President's counsel to determine next steps as we prepare to conclude the trial in the coming days," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday.

Senator Mike Braun told reporters later on Friday that they hope to have the final votes on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

Senate Democrats wanted former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify after an unpublished manuscript of his forthcoming book states Trump ordered him to help pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Trump Democrats

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

5 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

5 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

5 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.