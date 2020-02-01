US Senate Prepares to Conclude Trump Impeachment Trial in 'Coming Days' - Majority Leader

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The US Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is expected to conclude in the coming days, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Senate voted 51-49 to not allow additional witnesses in the trial.

"Senators will now confer among ourselves, with the House Managers, and with the President's counsel to determine next steps as we prepare to conclude the trial in the coming days," the statement said on Friday.