US Senate Proposes Renaming Taipei Office As Taiwan Representative Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) A group of US senators and congressmen have introduced a bill proposing to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office which is located in the US as Taiwan Representative Office.

"US Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) introduced the Taiwan Representative Office Act (S. 3573), a bipartisan and bicameral bill that would direct the US Secretary of State to enter into negotiations to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington, DC the 'Taiwan Representative Office,' which better reflects its status as Taiwan's de facto diplomatic mission to the United States," the statement said.

According to Rubio, Taiwan is an indispensable partner of the US and "an exemplary beacon of democracy in the Indo-Pacific region.

"I can think of no better way to recognize Taiwan's contributions to global stability than by renaming their office in Washington, D.C., the seat of American democracy, to better reflect its actual purpose. The US must make clear that, despite all efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to intimidate and coerce Taiwan, hostile powers have no right to claim sovereignty over democratic countries," Rubio said.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, which is a territory with its own democratically-elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.

