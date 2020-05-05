UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Reconvenes On Capitol Hill For 'Critically Important Work' - McConnell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Senate Reconvenes on Capitol Hill for 'Critically Important Work' - McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The US Senate reconvened on Monday for a session on Capitol Hill amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic because it has very important work to do for the American people, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday.

"The Senate is back in session because we have critically important work to do for the nation," McConnell said via Twitter. "Our bosses are the American people and they are counting on us to keep serving."

The Senate reconvened under somber circumstances with lawmakers maintaining six feet, or two meter distance from each other in the chamber and wearing face masks.

The senators are considering a series of nominations for senior government positions that President Donald Trump says are essential to be filled in order to more effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans and Democrats are still at odds and must resolve key differences to approve the next wave of authorized spending to save state and local governments from going bankrupt over the unanticipated costs of the national emergency. Democrats have said they want to boost the funding to $1 trillion while Republicans have said they want liability protections for businesses.

Related Topics

Senate Twitter Trump Capitol Hill Chamber Democrats From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

14 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.