US Senate Rejects 2 Bids to Keep Border Expulsion Policy in Place Amid Crisis

The US Senate on Thursday rejected two measures that would keep in place Title 42 border expulsion policy, which is somewhat limiting the surge of illegal migrants arriving on the US southern border with Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The US Senate on Thursday rejected two measures that would keep in place Title 42 border expulsion policy, which is somewhat limiting the surge of illegal migrants arriving on the US southern border with Mexico.

The US Senate voted 47-50 to defeat Republican Senator Mike Lee's amendment to the $1.7 trillion spending package that would withhold funds from the Department of Homeland Security until the Title 42 pandemic-era border policy is reinstated.

The US Senate also rejected a second bid to keep Title 42 in place, this time from Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democrat Seantor Jon Tester.

The Biden administration has filed an appeal on Tuesday to the US Supreme Court, requesting it to deny a Republican bid to end the Title 42 policy that authorizes expulsions of migrants on the basis of their health status.

The policy was due to expire on December 21. However, although the Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end Title 42, it is also asking the court to keep the policy in place until December 27 if there is a ruling before December 23.