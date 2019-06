The Senate on Friday rejected an amendment to the 2020 US defense spending bill that would have required President Donald Trump to obtain approval of Congress for a military strike against Iran

After more than six hours of voting, 41 lawmakers had rejected the amendment, preventing the 100-member Senate from reaching the 60-vote supermajority. Voting continued.