US Senate Rejects Bill to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Within 15 Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US Senate on Thursday rejected Republican Senator Ted Cruz's bill that would impose sanctions within 15 days on companies building and operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The US Senate failed to get the 60 votes needed to pass the legislation.

Biden administration officials were on Capitol Hill this week lobbying against support for the bill due to concerns it could compromise cooperation between the United States and European partners in early security talks with Russia to address issues in Eastern Europe.