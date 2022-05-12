US Senate Rejects Democrats' Bid to Advance Abortion Protection Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The US Senate on Wednesday failed to advance a measure advocated by Democrats to protect abortion rights in the United States, as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

The Senate rejected the Democrats' bid in a 49-51 vote, short of the 60 votes needed to make it past the procedural hurdle.

Last week, media published a rare leaked document from the US Supreme Court - a draft majority opinion by justice Samuel Alito - revealing that the high court is poised to vote 5-4 to overrule its 1973 decision in the Roe v.

Wade case. The decision guarantees Federal protection of women's access to abortion.

The leaked document was confirmed to be authentic but does not represent the court's final decision in the case. The Supreme Court has launched an investigation into the unprecedented leak but the culprit has so far not been found.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the high court's ruling.