US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Limit Aid to Ukraine Unless NATO Allies Raise Spending

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The US Senate on Thursday rejected an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to limit the United States' aid to Ukraine until other NATO allies increase their defense spending.

Senators rejected the measure in a vote of 13 in favor and 71 opposed.

The amendment, backed by Senator Mike Lee, limits US aid to Ukraine to 2% of authorized funds until all NATO member countries meet the alliance's standard of spending 2% of GDP on defense.

"Our NATO allies need to honor their commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense," Lee said in a statement.

"My amendment would incentivize NATO members to do what they said they'd do."

The Senate has been considering a number of amendments to the NDAA in recent days, after the House passed their version of the $886 billion defense policy bill earlier this month.

Congress will need to reconcile their versions of the bill prior to finalization by US President Joe Biden, who has broadly expressed support for passing the legislation.

The Senate leadership has expressed a desire to pass the bill before lawmakers depart for their August recess.