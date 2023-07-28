Open Menu

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment To Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending By 10%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The US Senate on Thursday rejected an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to cut certain components of the legislation's authorized appropriations by 10%, with exceptions for personnel funding and Ukraine aid.

Senators rejected the measure in a vote of 11 in favor and 88 opposed, with 60 votes required for passage.

The amendment, backed by US Senator Bernie Sanders, would reduce funds authorized to be appropriated by the bill by 10%, with exceptions for accounts related to military personnel and Ukraine aid.

"As a nation, the time is long overdue for fundamental changes to our national priorities. Cutting military spending is a good first step," Sanders said in a statement earlier this week.

The Senate is working on passing its version of the FY24 NDAA, which chamber leadership hopes to pass before lawmakers' August recess. The House of Representatives has already passed its version of the bill, which must be reconciled with the Senate's prior to finalization.

