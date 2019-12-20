UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate 'Remains At Impasse' On Impeachment Trial Ground Rules - Majority Leader

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:40 AM

US Senate 'Remains at Impasse' on Impeachment Trial Ground Rules - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is at an impasse with Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the ground rules for the Senate impeachment trial.

On Wednesday, Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached when the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted in favor of articles that accused him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"This afternoon, my friend the Democratic leader and I had a cordial conversation, we discussed potential paths forward following the House Democrats' precedent-breaking impeachment of President [Donald] Trump... as of today however, we remain at an impasse," McConnell said during remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday.

McConnell said Schumer is continuing to demand a new set of rules for the impeachment trial against Trump.

Earlier on Thursday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives would not send the article of impeachment to the Senate until it is clear what the Senate impeachment trial process will look like.

The impeachment vote came following House investigations that concluded he solicited foreign meddling in the US electoral process.

Trump will have to face trial in the US Senate but is unlikely to be removed from power as the higher legislative decision-making body is controlled by members of the Republican Party, who have made it clear that they viewed his impeachment as a sham.

Related Topics

Senate Minority Vote Trump Nancy Democrats Congress From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Tebboune on new re ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egypt&#039;s President discuss ..

3 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

5 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

5 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

5 hours ago

US, India to Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.